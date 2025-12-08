Paramount launches a hostile all-cash takeover bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount has launched a hostile all-cash takeover bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) for $108 billion, offering $30 per share, which they argue is superior to WBD’s already-announced deal with Netflix.

Paramount says their offer gives WBD shareholders:

More money — $18 billion more in cash than the Netflix proposal.

More certainty and faster completion, with fewer regulatory hurdles.

A simpler deal, acquiring all of WBD rather than leaving shareholders stuck with a highly leveraged Global Networks “stub.”

Paramount criticizes the Netflix agreement as:

Offering inferior and uncertain value.

Dependent on a long, risky global regulatory process, since Netflix already dominates global streaming.

Built on a complex mix of cash and volatile stock, unlike Paramount’s clean all-cash bid.

Because the WBD board repeatedly declined to seriously engage with Paramount’s six private proposals over 12 weeks, Paramount is now putting the offer directly to shareholders.

CEO David Ellison argues the Paramount–WBD combination would:

Create a scaled Hollywood powerhouse, boosting creative output and theatrical releases.

Strengthen competition against Netflix, Amazon, and Disney by combining Paramount+ and Max.

Build a major global sports platform and reinforce both companies’ studios, networks, and direct-to-consumer businesses.

Achieve over $6 billion in cost synergies on top of Paramount’s existing efficiency plans.