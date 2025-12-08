Oba Femi ready for Cody Rhodes, says change is coming

New NXT champion Oba Femi is ready to take on Cody Rhodes this Saturday and he warned the WWE champion that change is coming.

Femi earned the right to take on Rhodes as part of the John Cena final show undercard on Saturday Night’s Main Event after he defeated Ricky Saints to regain the NXT title this past weekend at Deadline.

“The biggest factor is change. Change came knocking at the door of Ricky Saints tonight and it asked for his title and he had no choice but to relinquish because change always wins,” Femi said in a video posted on the WWE social media.

“When change met the dinosaurs, he sent the meteor. When change met man in the Old Testament, he sent the flood,” Femi continued. “And when change comes to the main roster asking for Cody Rhodes, he will send the ruler, the destroyer, the bringer of war, Oba Femi!”

The undercard will feature exhibition matches between WWE and NXT stars, with the other match so far being Bayley vs Sol Ruca.

