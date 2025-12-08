John Cena: “Never taken one pain pill”

While appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, John Cena was asked if he ever had a problem with pain medication during his WWE career. Here was Cena’s response…

“No. As a matter of fact, I’ve had fusion in my neck, right pec completely detached and reattached, both triceps reattached, both triceps scoped, nose relocated — I’ve probably been in like ten physical surgeries where they had to go in and correct something. Never taken one pain pill.

I have all the prescriptions in the bottom drawer of my house, filled. And it’s weird because at every facility, the first hill they climb is pain management. You wake up from anesthesia, you’re gray and murky, and I’ve been in a bunch of surgeries at a bunch of different facilities. The protocol is always the same: ‘Do you want something for the pain? Here, we gotta make sure you take this with you.’”

Yeah, like I understand — if you leave and you’re feeling okay, maybe you’re high off adrenaline, I don’t know, and then the operation sets in and it’s like, ‘Holy f*ck, this is a 10 out of 10, I need something.’ I get that. But I guess from falling down and hurting my body a lot, I know my pain threshold.

And the worst one was probably putting the whole pec back on and then attaching it. But when I woke up, I was able to mess around with the stress ball, and I never took one pill. And I still have the full bottles — some are labeled 2008, when I had my first surgery — and they’re just all there.”