JBL on the “stiffest” wrestler he worked with, John Cena on Brock Lesnar (video), Royal Rumble poster

– JB< always gets asked who's the "stiffest" wrestler he worked with in the ring, turns out it's Billy Gunn:

John Cena says Brock Lesnar squashed him so that Roman Reigns would look strong when he beat Brock.

– The official poster for WWE Royal Rumble 2026 from Saudi Arabia.

