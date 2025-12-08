CM Punk reunites with Bret Hart (photo), Dax Harwood comments on Dave Meltzer, wrestling death

– CM Punk reunited with Bret Hart and his wife Stephanie:

– Dax Harwood on Dave Meltzer:

I think calling Dave a moron is insane. He’s probably wrestling’s most accurate historian. While I may not agree with some of his star ratings, that doesn’t mean he’s wrong. That means he has a different opinion than I do; which is absolutely ok!

To me, BrainBusters vs Hart Foundation SS 89 is a 5 star tag match. To Dave, it’s a 2. Who’s wrong? Who’s right? Who gives a fuck? As long as we all enjoy wrestling!

– The Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame: We are saddened to hear that Mr. Electricity Steve Regal had passed away on July 30, 2025 at the age of 73. RIP Steve.

Regal was a co holder of the AWA world tag team titles with Jimmy Garvin and a former NWA Junior Heavyweight champion.