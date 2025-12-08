Cena to Bayley: “Thank you for all you do”

After publicly thanking John Cena for spending eight hours at her camp this past weekend, Bayley got a glowing review from the GOAT himself.

Responding to her on social media, Cena wrote that Pam, referring to her by her real name, asked him a while ago how she could help the business.

“You have created something that does exactly that. A collaborative environment with the purpose of making everyone in the room better than they were yesterday,” Cena wrote. “Attitude is infectious, the attitude you’ve created allowed me to be better than I was yesterday. Thank you for all you do.”

Cena also thanked the entire group for participating and said it was his honor to be invited into the room.

Bayley set up the training camp for women in Florida where everything was paid for, including flights and accommodation for those who were selected to participate. A bunch of WWE Superstars also came in to help with the seminar.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996