Becky Lynch continues her boycott (video), WWE superstar files a trademark

– Becky Lynch posted:

THE BOYCOTT CONTINUES!!! CORRUPTION is at an all-time high on Monday Night Raw! Pearce is refusing to meet my demands! Do you know who this hurts?! THE WWE UNIVERSE! Enjoy my latest vlog and see how I continue to FIGHT for not just me, or the New Day, but for each and every ONE… pic.twitter.com/sla0aongDh — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 8, 2025

– WWE star Nathan Frazer has filed to trademark:

Wrestling In The Spirit

T-shirts; Hooded sweat shirts; Wristbands as clothing; Hats; Sweatshirts; Tank tops