AJ Styles to be interviewed on The Undertaker’s podcast, plus John Cena and Billie Starkz notes

– The Undertaker via X:
I’m excited to announce that our guest during the live episode of #SixFeetUnder this Friday will be the Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg.
For the first time ever, we’ll breakdown the Boneyard Match and so much more. Don’t miss this show…get your tickets now!
🎟️: https://t.co/9zfqOaY6kG pic.twitter.com/XHsdd3uI5G
— Undertaker (@undertaker) December 8, 2025
– WWE noted:
Get ready for the full-length @JohnCena interview with Tom Rinaldi airing immediately after #WWERaw TONIGHT on WWE's YouTube Channel!
WATCH HERE ▶️: https://t.co/eb9SgEFPxX pic.twitter.com/eObuvKB9aJ
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2025
– Happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday! @BillieStarkz 🎁 pic.twitter.com/EbznNREBey
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2025