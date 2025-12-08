AJ Styles to be interviewed on The Undertaker’s podcast, plus John Cena and Billie Starkz notes

– The Undertaker via X:

I’m excited to announce that our guest during the live episode of #SixFeetUnder this Friday will be the Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg.

For the first time ever, we’ll breakdown the Boneyard Match and so much more. Don’t miss this show…get your tickets now!

🎟️: https://t.co/9zfqOaY6kG pic.twitter.com/XHsdd3uI5G

— Undertaker (@undertaker) December 8, 2025