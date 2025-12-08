AEW News and Notes

– Sting (via Going Ringside) was asked to compare his experiences across different promotions he worked in his pro wrestling career, Sting called AEW the best:

“The thing that I liked about AEW is it just felt like my brand. They just felt like home to me. Tony Khan was the best. He was phenomenal. Treated me like gold the whole way through. If it wasn’t for Tony, I wouldn’t have had the run that I had. As well as Darby, my partner.”

– “Megasus” Megan Bayne has won the 2025 Uprising Good As Gold Rumble from indy promotion DREAMWAVE Wrestling in LaSalle, IL.

– AEW highlights the four World Champions on the roster:

• ROH World Champion Bandido

• AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

• IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita

• CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli

– Continental Classic standings after AEW Collision

GOLD LEAGUE

• Kyle Fletcher (2-0, 6 Points)

• Kevin Knight (1-1, 3 Points)

• Kazuchika Okada (1-1, 3 Points)

• PAC (1-1, 3 Points)

• Speedball Mike Bailey (0-1, 0 Points)

• Jack Perry (0-1, 0 Points)

BLUE LEAGUE

• Konosuke Takeshita (2-0, 6 Points)

• Claudio Castagnoli (2-1, 6 Points)

• Mascara Dorada (1-1, 3 Points)

• Orange Cassidy (1-1, 3 Points)

• Jon Moxley (1-2, 3 Points)

• Roderick Strong (0-2, 0 Points)