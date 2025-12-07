WWE News and Notes

– CM Punk looks at the possibility of his match with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 someday being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“This past WrestleMania, I had the honor to induct Bret Hart versus Stone Cold Steve Austin, WrestleMania 13, in that same building, into our Hall of Fame. And I can only imagine someday, somebody is going to be inducting Money in the Bank 2011, CM Punk versus John Cena, into the Hall of Fame as a big match moment.”

– Natalya’s work as the ‘Lowkey Legend’ caught the attention of upper management, including how well it was being received by fans in-person and on social media.

The decision was then made to bring the character to WWE TV with hopes that Nattie will be a strong part of the women’s division going forward.

– Ethan Page after NXT Deadline:

You don’t have to like it, but I’ve got this whole company on my back! You can all kiss the BEST 🍑 IN THE BIZ. MINE! 😀👈 pic.twitter.com/qVqFkSYcXq — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) December 7, 2025

– Fresh off her Women’s Iron Survivor victory, Kendel Grey via X: