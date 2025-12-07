WWE News and Notes

– CM Punk looks at the possibility of his match with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 someday being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:
“This past WrestleMania, I had the honor to induct Bret Hart versus Stone Cold Steve Austin, WrestleMania 13, in that same building, into our Hall of Fame. And I can only imagine someday, somebody is going to be inducting Money in the Bank 2011, CM Punk versus John Cena, into the Hall of Fame as a big match moment.”
(soure: YouTube | WWE)
– Natalya’s work as the ‘Lowkey Legend’ caught the attention of upper management, including how well it was being received by fans in-person and on social media.
The decision was then made to bring the character to WWE TV with hopes that Nattie will be a strong part of the women’s division going forward.
(source: WrestleVotes)
– Ethan Page after NXT Deadline:
You don’t have to like it, but I’ve got this whole company on my back!
You can all kiss the BEST 🍑 IN THE BIZ.
MINE! 😀👈 pic.twitter.com/qVqFkSYcXq
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) December 7, 2025
– Fresh off her Women’s Iron Survivor victory, Kendel Grey via X:
THIS UNDERDOG SHOCKED THE WORLD #wwenxt #nxtdeadline
— Kendal Grey (@kendalgreywwe) December 7, 2025