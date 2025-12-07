Tidbits: Darby Allin, Jack Perry, Jon Moxley, Hank and Tank, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton

– Darby Allin isn’t medically cleared for the AEW Continental Classic, Darby will be replaced by Jungle Jack Perry:

BREAKING NEWS: Darby Allin is no longer medically cleared to compete in the 2025 Continental Classic; he will be replaced by former AEW World Tag Team and TNT Champion, Jungle Jack Perry pic.twitter.com/QxsZmqt1gp — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 7, 2025

– Happy 40th Birthday to Jon Moxley:

– Ric Flair via Doubl3 Coverage Podcast:

“Randy [Orton] is the best male worker in the company right now. They don’t utilize him the way I would if I was booker, but I’m not. He can still work his ass off.

But, you know, he’s making a lot of money. He’s doing good. He’s happy.“

– As announced at NXT Deadline, Hank & Tank return next week.