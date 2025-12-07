Saraya on having a fan slap her behind multiple times, photo with Elvira

At a recent signing in Chicago, Saraya was shocked when a fan slapped her a** three times in a row because he thought it was funny, an incident she says reflects a worrying trend among some fans. She explained, “Lately, I feel there’s been an influx of certain fans feeling way too comfortable to be grabbing on females… and security didn’t do a f****** thing.” While security eventually offered her assistance, asking if she wanted the person escorted out, the experience highlighted the challenges performers face in protecting their personal space.

Saraya added, “They did give me a security guard in the end and he was great, which is fine, but the fans are getting way too comfortable. This is the second time this year a fan has touched me, tried to kiss me, and slap my ass.” She emphasized that these incidents, while not the majority, are increasingly common, noting, “Nine times out of 10, all the fans are great, but you always get at least one per signing that gets a little too comfortable, a little too handsy, or thinks they have this parasocial relationship with you. But I feel like it’s happening to everyone.”

(Source: Rulebreakers With Saraya)

My fave part of yesterday. Got to meet this absolute angel of an idol!! Elvira the woman you are 😍🖤 pic.twitter.com/rarxYS5O5X — SARAYA (@Saraya) December 7, 2025