Sarah Stock criticizes AEW for valuing QT Marshall’s opinion over veteran Jerry Lynn’s

Former AEW producer, coach, and agent Sarah Stock has posted a series of messages over several days criticizing AEW for what she alleges is widespread mismanagement, HR incompetence, unsafe practices, and poor treatment of talent. Responding to Tiara James, she wrote, “Another one falls victim to the hand of Hysterical Huber. Tiara, if you’ve ever felt sidelined at @aew, it’s not you. I promise.”

Stock later accused AEW leadership of unchecked misconduct, stating, “Corruption and negligence are running UNCHECKED at @aew. There is so much more than this. Receipts are coming. Anyone who doesn’t want to listen, stop listening. I don’t care. In the meantime, TALENT AND COMPANY SAFETY CONTINUES TO BE PUT AT RISK, to line the pockets of Kosha and Manzione. Of all the departments to eliminate…🙄”

She followed with a direct call-out of AEW’s HR officials, writing, “I’m calling out corruption. Hi, Karen ‘Fibber’ Bibber and Chris ‘Not A’ Man-zione 👋🏻 Sleep tight.”

Stock then added, “Oops, forgot to tag them. It’s @the_real_manzo and I can’t find Karen’s handle; probably disappeared publicly out of embarrassment for her grand flop of a ‘greatest accomplishment’ in @aew: renaming ‘Human Resources’ to ‘People & Culture’. 🙄😅 You go, girl! Earn that paycheck!”

Continuing her criticism of AEW’s mental-health policies, Stock asked, “I’d like some clarification, please @the_real_manzo. How many mental health-related ‘issues’ are @aew wrestlers permitted per year before they start getting charged? We’ve been directed to you for answers. Thanks!”

She then pressed further, writing, “Has Manzione explained yet how the decision was made to replace an extremely qualified, diverse, and beloved team of mental health professionals with a 3rd-party booking app? Karen From Not-HR places the blame on talent, saying they asked for ‘more accessibility’. That’s the biggest joke of this entire fiasco. Please talk us through it, @the_real_manzo.”

When asked whether she expected AEW to respond, Stock wrote, “I’m not sure why he wouldn’t! The new mental health ‘program’ he implemented (eliminated) surely benefits TALENT and STAFF! You’d think the man in charge would be excited to come online and clear up any misunderstandings. The floor is yours, @the_real_manzo!”

Stock also criticized AEW’s treatment of Mexican talent, claiming they were kept in the U.S. for nearly a full week to save on flight costs, writing, “Here’s how @koshairby and @aew took care of 🇲🇽 Mexican talent: to save 💰 on flights home btwn Dynamite and Collision, they’d fly in Mexican talent on Tues and keep them in the country until Sunday, no per diem, no food allowance, and ONLY ONE DAY/WEEK AT HOME WITH THEIR FAMILY. I was furious when I found out. I addressed the insanity and immorality of that with Kosha, but, ‘Then I’d have to do it for everyone.’”

She then turned her attention to production operations, stating, “Only a small specialized niche of professionals will understand how disastrous this is, but @aew doesn’t have production meetings, either. Poor Mansury, pro of pros, trying to get a minimum of 2 live shows each week on the air with next-to-zero information, and a whole roster and staff even more in the dark as 8 pm Wednesday hits.”

Stock elaborated further on how production was handled, writing, “The meeting: Q-Tip texts the coaches. We’re in TK’s office. In comes Swerve or Mox or Darby or Christian or Jericho or Edge or anybody who believes their time matters more than everyone else’s. That’s how it was 6 months ago. TK spends 45–120 min with each. Coaches go back to their job w no direction, disgusted at what they’re witnessing. Show starts at 8, cross your fingers.”

AEW’s Ricochet responded to her comments by writing, “No we just didnt like you. Lol.” Stock replied with, “We’ve gotten official word from @aew regarding inhumane traeatment towards Mexicans, and the firing of the entire Mental Health Department. Thank you for your response. We appreciate knowing AEW’s take on the allegations.”