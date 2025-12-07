Matt Hardy on TNA entering the AMC era

Matt Hardy says that as TNA enters the AMC era, he wants the company to shift its priorities toward character-driven storytelling rather than chasing high-rated in-ring performances. He emphasized that too many promotions are obsessed with delivering so-called five-star matches, noting, “I want us to focus on story more than f—ing five star matches, because that’s f—ing way too overdone now.”

Hardy explained that AEW already fills that niche, and he doesn’t believe TNA should try to replicate it. Instead, he wants the promotion to appeal to fans who care deeply about narratives and personalities. “The type of audience we’re looking for are people that are getting compelled by the storytelling and the characters,” he said, adding that this would be a core identity shift for TNA.

While he acknowledged that there will still be strong in-ring action, Hardy made it clear that athletic showcases won’t be the company’s main selling point. “There’ll be good wrestling on it, but we’re not going to be obsessed over it,” he said. In his view, emotional impact matters more than athleticism: “The most important things are moments more than moves.”

He concluded by stressing that TNA must intentionally separate itself from AEW’s style if it wants to thrive. “AEW… that’s their thing… I don’t think that’s the direction we’re going to go. We need to find our own identity and go in a different direction.”

(Source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy)