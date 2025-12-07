John Cena surprises Bayley’s Women’s Wrestling Camp in Orlando

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
186

The free three-day seminar in Orlando gathered experienced independent women wrestlers for hands-on training, with Bayley covering accommodations and transport. Stars like Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Natalya led drills and workouts in a supportive gym atmosphere. Cena’s unexpected visit, just before his WWE retirement, left everyone inspired and better prepared, fueling hopes for an annual event.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here