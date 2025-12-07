John Cena surprises Bayley’s Women’s Wrestling Camp in Orlando

The free three-day seminar in Orlando gathered experienced independent women wrestlers for hands-on training, with Bayley covering accommodations and transport. Stars like Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Natalya led drills and workouts in a supportive gym atmosphere. Cena’s unexpected visit, just before his WWE retirement, left everyone inspired and better prepared, fueling hopes for an annual event.

THE FIRST IS FOREVER. LODESTONE 2025 Thank you @JohnCena. And as we're exactly one week away from his last match, John showed up today. Watched 10 women's matches, and spent 8 hours with us. LEGIT EIGHT HOURS. No conversation or piece of advice could've impacted me the way he… pic.twitter.com/tCHoynVZ4t — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 7, 2025

Thank you so much @itsBayleyWWE for inviting myself and @TJWilson to your seminar. It was such a great experience over the last few days. Loved seeing so many women who love professional wrestling at its core- come together for this because of you. Watching @JohnCena in the ring… https://t.co/W15aFbBD1y — THE LOWKEY LEGEND. NATTIE. (@NatbyNature) December 7, 2025