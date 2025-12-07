Bruce Prichard on claims that John Cena “buried” WWE wrestlers

While speaking on the Something To Wrestle podcast, longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard addressed claims that John Cena “buried” WWE wrestlers…

“Never experienced it. Never. And I would think that during the time I was there — and even now — I have never experienced John Cena doing that to anyone. To the contrary, John Cena has always been the type of performer who says, ‘Tell me what you want me to do and I’ll do it.’ John’s always going to try and make it better. But I have never experienced John coming in and trying to hold anybody down. To the contrary, I’ve seen John say, ‘What if we did something with him? What if we did something with her? What if we did something with them?’ He came up with plenty of ideas for other people, trying to elevate talent because he was always looking for the next person to work with. And the only place I’ve ever seen the negative stuff is from the [Dave] Meltzers and the sheets, who are probably just repeating whatever somebody may have said somewhere.”

“They said it about Hogan. Savage. Warrior. Bret. Shawn. Steve. Rock. They said it about anybody — anybody who had achieved a level of success others hadn’t. ‘Well, of course I’m not there because they don’t want me there.’ It’s much easier to blame someone else than look in a mirror.”