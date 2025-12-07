Big E praises Oba Femi, Nick Khan on fan’s reactions, Baron Corbin reacts to Cena’s final opponet

– Big E praises Oba Femi following Femi’s NXT Championship win at Deadline:

I see you, @Obaofwwe! A no-brainer as a main eventer on any brand he’s on. Many more world championships to come. #NXTDeadline — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 7, 2025

– Nick Khan commented on ImPaulsive:

“If a fan out there says, “Hey, look at this piece of s—— President of the WWE!”…it doesn’t matter to me. If they also said, “This guy is so great”, doesn’t matter. If I’m close with you, then I care what your opinion is.

I’ve never once searched my name on X. I’ve never once searched my name on the internet. Whether it’s positive or negative, I don’t care about that.

I care about, at WWE, part of my job is ratings, revenue, and relevancy. We refer to it as the three R’s. Those are the things I’m focused on.”

– Former WWE star Baron Corbin says Carmelo Hayes should be facing John Cena and not Gunther in his retirement match:

I would have like to see Melo — Tom (@TomPestock) December 6, 2025