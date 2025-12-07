12/6/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Orange Cassidy defeated Roderick Strong and gained 3 points in the Continental Classic.

– FTR call out the Bang Bang Gang, Cash says Austin will only be known for because of his dad Billy Gunn and Juice because of his wife Toni Storm.

Austin gets to the point and states they still haven’t given a straight answer on a Championship Match.

– Darby Allin announces he has been pulled from The Continental Classic, and replacing him will be Jack Perry in The Gold League

– Mascara Dorada defeated Claudio Castagnoli and gained 3 points in the Continental Classic.

– Swerve Strickland says while he was gone he transformed himself into the best version of himself and is now back to win Championships

Swerve says he defeated Samoa Joe to win the AEW World Title before, and can do it again and take back his House

Josh Alexander interrupts and says that since Swerve has been gone he has gotten wins over Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi and The Don Callis Family has taken over AEW

Alexander says if Swerve wants an AEW World Title shot he must go through him first

Swerve challenges Alexander to a match on next week’s Collision, and he accepts

– Mercedes Moné retained the TBS Championship after defeating Leila Grey, after the match Mercedes lowblowed Christopher Daniels after he got involved.

– Triangle of Madness attacked some of the Women’s Roster “See you in Cardiff, B******” says Thekla.

– Ricochet defeated Ace Austin and retained the AEW National Championship.

– Konosuke Takeshita beats Jon Moxley in The Continental Classic Tournament to earn 3 points

Takeshita has 6 points in the tournament.