Zilla Fatu on the day he learned his father passed away

Zilla Fatu opened up about the heartbreaking day he learned his father, Umaga, had passed away, recalling the confusion, fear, and final moments that stayed with him forever. He said the day started normally at school until he suddenly got called for early dismissal — something usually planned ahead. This time, though, “I don’t remember my mom, my uncle, or my dad telling me.”

When he reached the office, he saw his uncle waiting with his head down, offering no explanation beyond, “Come on, let’s go. We have to go pick up your brothers.” They collected his older brothers straight from football practice, even as their coaches looked confused. Zilla remembered thinking, “Why… where are we going?”

Once home, his uncle urgently told him to “pack a small bag.” Still unaware of the situation, he fell asleep during the drive and woke up in front of a hospital. He assumed his dad was just injured — until he walked into the room. Umaga was connected to machines, his body covered in blood. “I just thought, ‘Okay, my dad’s probably hurt.’ … But it just felt off.”

He later learned Umaga had suffered two heart attacks: one at home, and another just minutes before the family arrived at the hospital. The doctors told them, “We can keep him on the machine… but it’s just not gonna get any better.” His mother insisted, “We’re going to keep fighting.”

The next day brought the moment Zilla will never forget — a rare snowfall in Houston. Surrounded by family, they gathered around Umaga’s bedside, praying and facing an impossible decision. His mother took the boys aside and asked them what they should do as things continued to worsen. Zilla said it was “the hardest decision… someone had to pull the plug.”

With heavy hearts, the family let Umaga go. Zilla ended by remembering that morning vividly because “it never snowed in Houston, but it did that morning. I’ll never forget that.”

(Source: Maven Huffman’s YouTube)