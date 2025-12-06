WWE President says WCW treated Rey Mysterio “like a nothing” (video)

While appearing on Logan Paul’s podcast, WWE President Nick Khan said the following in regards to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio…

“I remember there was one match — you [Logan] and Rey Mysterio. You know what I’m talking about, bro. Think about the work that guy has put into his career. And by the way, this will date me a little bit, but when he was in WCW, he was considered like a nothing. A nothing. He came to WWE, and he had a great luchador history prior to WCW, but he came to WWE and the machine got behind him, and he did everything he needed to do to be elevated by that machine.

And in that match, you saw him save you — or certainly help you, or make sure there wasn’t a physical injury, which there could have been. I remember watching how quickly he did it and how instinctively he knew what to do. And it made me happy that you were in the ring with one of the all-time great pros.”