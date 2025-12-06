WWE News and Notes

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez is being advertised as a dark match for SmackDown next Friday.

– Santino Marella has announced a WWE NXT vs. TNA Steel Cage match in two weeks, with members for the respective teams being announced next week:

– Triple H says Roman Reigns has transcended to a point of being bigger than a championship:

“I used to think that about Taker all the time. He just transcended the business in a way that you didn’t even need to talk about him in the title picture because he was epically in that circle. That is where Roman Reigns is right now.”

– Set for NXT Deadline tonight:

• Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship (winner faces Cody Rhodes at SNME)

• Je’Von Evans vs. Leon Slater vs. Joe Hendry vs. Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox in the Men’s Iron Survivor Match

• Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca in the Women’s Iron Survivor Match

• Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

• Ethan Page vs. Mr. Iguana for the NXT North American Championship

(note: be sure to join us tonight for LIVE coverage)