WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
126

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez is being advertised as a dark match for SmackDown next Friday.

– Santino Marella has announced a WWE NXT vs. TNA Steel Cage match in two weeks, with members for the respective teams being announced next week:

Triple H says Roman Reigns has transcended to a point of being bigger than a championship:

“I used to think that about Taker all the time. He just transcended the business in a way that you didn’t even need to talk about him in the title picture because he was epically in that circle. That is where Roman Reigns is right now.”

– Set for NXT Deadline tonight:

• Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship (winner faces Cody Rhodes at SNME)

• Je’Von Evans vs. Leon Slater vs. Joe Hendry vs. Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox in the Men’s Iron Survivor Match

Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca in the Women’s Iron Survivor Match

Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

Ethan Page vs. Mr. Iguana for the NXT North American Championship

(note: be sure to join us tonight for LIVE coverage)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here