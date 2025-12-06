Vince Russo calls Paul Heyman a fraud

Vince Russo calls Paul Heyman “one of the biggest frauds, bro, in the history of the freaking business, man” and criticizes his managerial approach, saying, “The fact that he says, ‘Oh, give me that guy. I’ll get him over. And give me that guy. I’ll get him.’ Bro, scratch my a**.” Russo attacks Heyman’s current stable, stating, “He’s got three guys in a group and none of them should be in a group,” and mocking the lack of contribution from Bron Breakker’s ally: “Paul Heyman does nothing for Bron Breakker,” while “Bronson Reed just stands there and says nothing and is the lackey to Bron Breakker.” He emphasizes how Heyman diminishes others, saying, “Logan Paul being with Paul Heyman has now diminished his role,” and highlights the unnecessary inclusion of Logan Paul: “you got three freaking guys that do not need to be with Paul freaking Heyman, bro.” Russo critiques Heyman’s career pattern, pointing out, “Your entire career, bro. You’ve saddled yourself with people that were over or people on their way to being over. And every time they put you with somebody that actually needed a manager, you got nobody over, bro. Nobody.” He concludes by condemning the current stable as a disaster: “And it is a freaking joke to see him standing in the middle of the ring with three guys that absolutely do not need him at all.”

(Source: Vince Russo’s The Brand)