Video: Tony Khan asked about the Netflix/Warner Bros. deal

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
220

Tony Khan says that no matter what happens… AEW is signed to be airing on TNT/TBS & HBO Max through 2027 for sure.

Khan notes they have a great relationship with WBD and David Zaslav. Tony puts HBO over as the greatest brand in all of TV.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here