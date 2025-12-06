Video: Tony Khan asked about the Netflix/Warner Bros. deal

Tony Khan on the potential Netflix/WBD deal: “All of the bidders are media partners of the NFL and great media partners of ours. We work closely with all three bidders who were in the mix, and I only have positive things to say about Netflix and WBD.”pic.twitter.com/FUEIosCzLa — AIR (@AIRGold_) December 6, 2025

Tony Khan says that no matter what happens… AEW is signed to be airing on TNT/TBS & HBO Max through 2027 for sure.

Khan notes they have a great relationship with WBD and David Zaslav. Tony puts HBO over as the greatest brand in all of TV.