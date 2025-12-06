Two WWE vs NXT matches announced for December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event

Two matches for the next Saturday Night’s Main Event which will feature John Cena’s final match were announced on Smackdown last night.

WWE champion Cody Rhodes will be in action and will be facing whomever the NXT champion will be after tonight. The options will be either the reigning champion Ricky Saints or his challenger at Deadline and former champion himself Oba Femi.

The other match announced is Bayley facing former NXT Women’s North American champion Sol Ruca. One more match is expected to be added to the card.

Both are billed as exhibition matches.

