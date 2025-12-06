ROH news and notes from the Final Battle media scrum

Tony Khan answered questions from the media after the Final Battle PPV.

– One asked since being in a partnership with Galaxy Con and the venue is famous for hosting the Arnold Classic, could we see AEW/ROH partnership with Arnold Classic since it happens in March.

– Khan answers with saying it was a fantastic thought and maybe AEW could come back in March.

– Khan was asked about Persephone, he would love to see Persephone asap after the performance she gave tonight against Athena. She always welcomed back.

– Khan was asked about ROH expansion when it comes to events, he stated there will be more global wars events coming up in 2026, loved to return to Mexico and work with CMLL.

– The elephant in the room question was asked about Netflix, which Tony stated he has stated its to early to comment, however they have a great partnership with Warner Bros Discovery and still have many years left on the deal that was signed. Calls the partnership successful with Warner Bros Discovery and plan to do many more shows to come!! Also Tony has respect due to the fact all that who were bidding also works closely with the NFL. Has nothing but positive things to say.

– Question was brought up about the stacked women’s division, is there a chance for a future all women’s show. It a high thought, Tony hopes if it does happen he would like to get all the women involved including CMLL make it a global wars events except all women.

– Zayda Steel was brought up, Tony hopes she will return to ROH and she was extremely professional.