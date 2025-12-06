NXT Deadline Recap

Follow along as the Starman recaps tonight’s NXT Deadline PLE, live from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in an Antonio, Texas.

Footage of San Antonio and the arena is shown and a video package that focuses on the concept of time is aired to hype tonight’s Deadline card and the Iron Survivor matches. We head into the Boeing Center for the final NXT PLE of the year and will start off with the match for the NXT Championship.

Match 1: Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints (NXT Championship)

The bell rings and Oba Femi uses his strength advantage to methodically pick apart Ricky Saints to gain the early advantage in the match. Saints is able to counter the attack and begins working over Femi’s left arm and Saints picks up a near fall after hitting a missile dropkick from the middle rope. Femi is able to catch Saints’ attempt at a cross body block and drops Saints down to the mat with a high press slam. Femi then tosses Saints across the ring and picks up a near fall of his own.

Femi continues on the attack as he takes Saints down with a series of strikes and foes for a few quick pin attempts, but Saints is able to kick out. Saints finally takes Femi out at the leg and then walks the ropes and takes Femi down with a hurricanrana. Saints follows up with a spear and picks up a two count over the challenger. Saints and Femi go back and forth with a few strikes until Saints is able to hit a Stunner for another near fall.

Saints then locks in a guillotine submission and Femi is able to get up to his feet and begins walking towards the ropes, but Femi falls back down to his knees. Femi rises once again and is able to drop Saints onto the top rope to break the hold. Femi then charges at Saints, but Saints drops the ropes and sends Femi crashing out to the floor. Saints then dives through the ropes to send Femi into the announce table and the referee begins to count, and Femi is able to get back into the ring at a count of nine.

The two again start trading blows in the ring and Femi gets the better of the exchange after connecting with a couple of clotheslines. Femi is able to pick up a near fall but ends up hitting the ring post after Saints dodged an attempt at a spear. On the floor, Saints is able to send Femi into the steel steps and follows with a tornado DDT onto the steps. Saints rolls Femi back into the ring and hits another tornado DDT, but Femi is able to kick out of the pin attempt.

Femi is able to counter an attempt at Roshambo from Saints and counters with the Fall from Grace, but Saints is able to kick out just before the count of three. Femi then hits a second Fall from Grace and picks up the pin fall to become the NXT Champion for the second time. Oba Femi will now face Cody Rhodes at next week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. After the match, Ricky Saints gets up and shakes Oba Femi’s hand in a sign of sportsmanship.

Winner: Oba Femi defeated Ricky Saints by pin fall to become the NXT Champion.

The announce team hypes next week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. We then see Sol Ruca talking with Zaria on the phone and apologizes for not letting her know about her upcoming match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Zaria says the two of them need to talk when they meet up next. Footage of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger’s trip to Tokyo, Japan, to take part of a Pro Wrestling Noah event is aired. The two won and then lost the GHC Tag Team Championship and will return to NXT on Tuesday.

A video package highlighting the Iron Survivor Challenge matches is aired, which gives a rundown of the competitors and the rules of the match.

Match 2: Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kendal Grey (Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match)

Kelani Jordan and Kendal Grey start out the Women’s Iron Survivor match for the first five minutes. The match starts and Jordan and Grey go at it trying to earn quick pin fall points in the opening moments. The two roll counter each other a few times with a small package, but neither are able to pick up a pin fall. Just as the five minute time is about to go off, Grey is able to give Jordan and snap slam to pick up the pin fall to earn one point.

Jordan is sent to the penalty box for 90 seconds as Jordynne Grace comes out to the ring. Grace comes in and quickly goes on the attack and tries to pick up a couple of quick pin falls, but Grey is able to kick out. Grace locks Grey into a submission, but Jordan is able to get out of the penalty box and break it up. Jordan is then able to roll up Grey and picks up a pin fall of her own and sends Grey into the penalty box.

