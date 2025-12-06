John Cena to appear at Fan Expo New Orleans next month, lowest photo ops prices

In his first post-retirement appearance at a fan convention, the prices for photo ops and autographs for John Cena have been more than halved.

Cena will be appearing at the Fan Expo New Orleans 2026 between January 9 and 11 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and prices for a photo op are $190.64 and $158.69 for an 8×10 autograph or $211.94 for anything else. If you nee a bulky item autographed such as a title belt, it’s $265.19.

The leader of the Cenation will also address a panel and tickets start from just $41.54 to attend.

These prices are way lower than what WWE has been charging for Cena photo ops, with the last one at Survivor Series selling for over $443.77 per photo.

Cena is advertised for this show in a suit and tie and not in his wrestling gear.

Tickets are available via Epic.

