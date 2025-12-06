Former WWE Co-President George Barrios writing book

Former WWE Co-President George Barrios is writing a book which is set for release in mid-2026.

Barrios was one of the most powerful figures in WWE under the leadership of Vince McMahon, with him and Michelle Wilson enjoying the full trust of the former Chairman and CEO, until his firing in 2020. He was brought back to the company when McMahon returned to the helm for a short period.

The book is titled Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: How a Cuban Kid from Queens Transformed WWE.

The preview for the book reads, “George Barrios helped transform WWE from an $800 million wrestling company into a $9.3 billion global sports and entertainment powerhouse. For the son of Cuban immigrants who grew up in a cramped Queens apartment near LaGuardia Airport and nearly flunked out of high school, the climb to the corporate boardroom was anything but obvious.

Barrios’s story blends grit, reinvention, and bold bets. He went from a 2nd grader forging a letter from his parents so the nuns wouldn’t expel him to the highest levels of corporate leadership. As WWE’s longtime strategist, he pioneered streaming years before other sports properties caught up and helped make WWE the #1 sports brand on YouTube with over a billion followers.

When Vince McMahon abruptly fired him in 2020, Barrios cofounded Isos Capital—and three years later, McMahon called him back. The Cuban kid from Queens had become indispensable.”

Barrios joined WWE in March 2008 as Chief Financial Officer before being promoted to Co-President years later.

