CJ Perry says she has to buy tickets for WWE events

CJ Perry says she’s had to buy her own tickets for every WWE show she attends, notes that it’s a TKO change the way tickets were given to talent

“I think that’s all TKO. When TKO came on, a lot of these changes, like, you have to buy tickets. Everyone has to buy tickets. Liv had to get all the tickets for her whole family and everything. My husband had to buy to bring his whole family in at WrestleMania. It was $5,000. Had to buy for the suite. And it’s all TKO. This isn’t Hunter, this isn’t Bruce,

— I don’t have a problem paying for tickets because I believe in these people. I believe in Liv Morgan. Of course I’m gonna buy a ticket for her return. I love her. I love wrestling in general. Of course we’re gonna go see Miro. He’s had to buy tickets numerous amounts of time. Every time I’ve gone to see Rusev, he’s bought the ticket.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)