WWE SmackDown Results 12/5/25

WWE SmackDown is live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America, and Netflix for international viewers, from the Moody Center in Austin, TX.

Advertised is Gunther vs. LA Knight in the finals of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s WWE retirement match opponent, Cody Rhodes will address what is next for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Ilja Dragunov will continue his WWE U.S. Championship Open Challenge series, Solo Sikoa will address The Wyatt Sicks, plus WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre, and Alexa Bliss vs. Kairi Sane.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, December 5, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – DECEMBER 5, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things started as always. We then shoot inside the Moody Center, where we see various WWE Superstar arrival shots.

Cody Rhodes Kicks Things Off

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is shown walking with a purpose, as Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary remind us of the attack he suffered at the hands of Drew McIntyre on his ‘American Nightmare’ tour bus. The camera follows a worked-up Rhodes as he walks through the halls.

He continues straight through Gorilla Position, as his familiar theme hits and the crowd explodes. He doesn’t stop and pose. He doesn’t acknowledge fans on his way to the ring. He makes a beeline for the squared circle, where he settles inside and grabs a microphone.

Rhodes talks about McIntyre being a cockroach and pulls a line from The Godfather about him breaking an unwritten rule when he attacked him on his tour bus, “where his wife sleeps and his kids play with their toys.” He tells Nick Aldis to reinstate him immediately so he can deal with him.