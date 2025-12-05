WWE News and Notes

– Nattie Neidhart spoke to Busted Open about the reinvention of her wrestling persona.

“When I look back at Natalya, I was like, over the last couple of years, I’m like, ‘She’s done everything. She’s done everything.’”Neidhart told Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7.

She continued, “It wasn’t until after I wrote my book and I had this whole epiphany of like, ‘Oh my God, why don’t you do what you always wanted to do? Why don’t you be who you always wanted to be?’ had to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I don’t want to see Natalya ever again.’”

– John Cena via X:

One thing has been certain for the entirety of the Last Time Is Now Farewell tour has been its finality. After Dec 13th, I will no longer compete in a @WWE ring. Thankful to all those who came along for the ride and who will be watching #SNME! Thank you @BillSimmons and @ringer… https://t.co/k8ELNbaF90 — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 5, 2025

– Cena (via Bill Simmons) says he never wanted Vince McMahon to leave WWE.

“You have this individual with so much depth who can still offer so much and now we can no longer pull from that. It’s unfortunate he isn’t in WWE anymore. I never wanted Vince to go, because I love him.”

– Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery have entered a definitive agreement which will see Netflix acquire Warner Bros – this includes its film and TV studios, HBO Max and HBO.

The transaction is expected to close following Discovery Global’s separation from Warner Bros into a new publicly traded company, which is expected to be completed in Q3 2026.