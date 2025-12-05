Three matches with AEW stars set for new CMLL Dream Matches event

CMLL announced a brand new event marketed under the name of CMLL Dream Matches and will feature three stars from AEW.

Set to take place on Friday, December 19 live from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, the show will be headlined by a match for the CMLL Heavyweight title, currently held by AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli.

The Death Riders member will be defending his gold against Ultimo Guerrero. Castagnoli won the title last week.

The other two matches will have CMLL Historic Welterweight champion Mascara Dorado defending against “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Neon vs Kevin Knight.

