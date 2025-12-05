Scott D’Amore comments on the new TNA TV deal, date and location for TNA Genesis event

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
127

– Scott D’Amore comments on the TNA Impact television deal wth AMC.

“I will always have a lot of love in my heart for those three initials, and I am happy for the people there.” D’Amore wrote on his weekly guest on Uncrowned.

He continued, “To everyone at TNA today (people I know and people who are new) and to all the people who contributed to the rebirth of TNA over the years: TNA Wrestling — we are f***ing back!”

(Source: Yahoo! Sports)

– TNA Genesis will take place on January 17th at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, TX.

