Plans for the Royal Rumble, plus notes on Cena, Liv Morgan, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley

– There has been talk of transitioning Nikki Bella to a heel manager role down the line, notes The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– John Cena says Liv Morgan pulled off his heel turn spot at Survivor Series better than he did:

John Cena says Liv Morgan pulled off his heel turn spot at Survivor Series better than he did (The Ringer) pic.twitter.com/xMLBIe6vxF — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 5, 2025

– The current plan for the Royal Rumble is a FOUR-match show featuring two title matches and the two Rumble matches.

– Charlotte Flair responded to Bayley’s comment of stopping by to work with the LodeStone Women before flying out to SmackDown. Flair also sends a message to those women:

Bayley……. YOUR commitment to elevating women’s wrestling is unmatched, and it pushes all of us to raise the bar. ✨ thank you for the opportunity…. KEEP DREAMING & working hard ladies Lodestone Women https://t.co/fGomAQ0h3w — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 4, 2025