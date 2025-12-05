Plans for the Royal Rumble, plus notes on Cena, Liv Morgan, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley

– There has been talk of transitioning Nikki Bella to a heel manager role down the line, notes The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

John Cena says Liv Morgan pulled off his heel turn spot at Survivor Series better than he did:

– The current plan for the Royal Rumble is a FOUR-match show featuring two title matches and the two Rumble matches.

Charlotte Flair responded to Bayley’s comment of stopping by to work with the LodeStone Women before flying out to SmackDown. Flair also sends a message to those women:

