Nick Khan on working with Triple H

WWE President Nick Khan emphasized the collaborative dynamic between himself and Triple H, highlighting that his involvement in creative matters is limited. “The only times I’ll get involved is if he calls and asks for my point of view, or if I really feel strongly about it.” He contrasted this with his frequent communication with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, saying, “I talk to Paul 3-5 times a day, which is a lot. He’s been a phenomenal partner, and I love where creative has gone.” Khan praised the creative direction under Triple H, noting that it’s “Paul’s vision being executed by folks like [Logan Paul].”

He also discussed WWE’s talent pipeline, stressing the balance between established stars and rising talent. “As long as we have a pipeline of young fresh talent, and we have the folks that have earned their senior status; Roman, Seth who’s injured, Cody, Randy, those folks where the young folks can be under their tutelage, I think we got a great shot to have the business continue to soar and grow year over year.”

(Source: Impaulsive)