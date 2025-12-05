Nick Khan on the process for WWE to sign Logan Paul

– WWE President Nick Khan detailed the process behind bringing Logan Paul into WWE, emphasizing that the company looks for genuine passion in potential talent. Khan recalled the first discussions: “When the executive who first brought Logan Paul up to me, Triple H and the founder of the company said ‘hey we should give him a shot, he wants to wrestle’, the first thing we always look for…First of all they have to be a fan. If they’re just doing it because…they’re chasing clout, we don’t want ’em. If you love it, we’re open to the conversation.”

He stressed that WWE values both star power and the willingness to learn: “And once you sit with Logan, you know he has star power, you saw everything he had done. The advantage from this point of view…is you got to grow up on camera. So I like the way you responded to any perceived mistakes you made in life, that’s what people are supposed to do when they’re young, they’re not supposed to have all the answers to this stuff.”

Khan concluded that Logan Paul’s combination of athleticism, maturity, and potential made him a strong fit for WWE: “From our point of view this was a mature young man, certainly athletic, if he comes down to the Performance Center and does what we think he can do, there’s all the upside in the world. So far everyone has been right.”

(Source: Impaulsive)