News on The Great Khali, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander, Charlotte Flair, and more

– The Great Khali is set to return to in-ring action at Continental Wrestling Entertainment’s show on January 25, 2026. Khali, who founded C.W.E. in Punjab, India in 2015, will face former WWE and AEW wrestler Parker Boudreaux.

I will be the future champion of India

Parker Boudreaux vs @greatkhali will be HISTORIC No one is going harder than me #THEBFD #CWE #GLEAT pic.twitter.com/1ZrDMzoaNr — PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) December 6, 2025

– Darby Allin’s recent injury is a head injury. It was a singular blow and not wear and tear. It was not from Kevin Knight’s coast-to-coast dropkick. What spot it happened in wasn’t confirmed. He was in the hospital at one point but was released and was able to fly home. AEW are going to wait until Collision on 12/6 to see if he’ll be able to return, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Wrestle Queendom 8:

March 8th, 2026

EVE International Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Charlie (FKA Dakota Kai)

– Bayley and Charlotte at Bayley’s wrestling seminar: