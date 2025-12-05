Live TNA Final Resolution PPV Results

Countdown to Final Resolution

– Cedric Alexander defeated Eric Young via the BrainBuster.

– Gia Miller interviews Leon Slater about his upcoming title defense against AJ Francis. Leon says he feels disrespected—not only by Francis’s attack on last night’s Impact—and declares that the disrespect ends tonight.

– The System defeated Bear Bronson and The Andersons in a 6 man Open Challenge.

(1) Mike Santana defeated Charlie Dempsey

(2) The Inspiration retained the Knockouts Women’s Tag Team Championship’s against Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard thanks to the help from The Elegance Brand.

(3) Matt Cardona defeated Mance Warner in a Street Fight

(4) Stacks defeated Steve Maclin to capture the TNA International Title

(5) Lei Ying Lee defeated Xia Brookside to retain the TNA Knockouts World Title

(6) The Rascalz vs Order 4

Remaining matches:

• Frankie Kazarian (C) vs JDC – TNA World Title

• The Hardys (C) vs Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe – TNA Tag Team Titles

• Leon Slater (C) vs AJ Francis – X Division Title