Live ROH Final Battle PPV results

Zero Results:

– The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) defeated The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari) with Mark Sterling and Stori Denali

.@ZaydaSteel’s ROH debut is here. The challenge is set, and she steps in ready to make a statement against Leila Grey at Zero Hour! Watch #ROHFinalBattle Zero Hour!https://t.co/FUJgd2C4eJ pic.twitter.com/VJIT2ptPwr — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 6, 2025

– Leila Grey beats Zayda Steel in her ROH debut with Angel’s Wings

– Ace Austin defeated Lee Johnson

– Death Riders defeated Grizzled Young Veterans

—-

Live from the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, Ring of Honor presents Final Battle 2025 streaming exclusively on ROH HonorClub. The full card is as follows:

Bandido vs Blake Christian vs The Beast Mortos vs Sammy Guevara vs Komander vs Hechicero in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH World title; Athena vs Persephone for the ROH Women’s World title; Ricochet vs Dalton Castle or the AEW National title; Mercedes Mone vs Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s TV title; Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos vs Tommy Billington and Adam Priest for the vacant ROH Tag Team titles; Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Capt. Shawn Dean vs Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin in a six-man tag team match for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles; Lee Moriarty vs Nigel McGuinness in a 30-minute Iron Man match; Deonna Purrazzo vs Billie Starkz for the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure title; Eddie Kingston vs Josh Woods; and Lee Johnson vs Ace Austin in the Zero Hour show.

Final Battle is available only through WatchROH.com and a $9.99 subscription is required. The event will start at 8PM ET with Zero Hour airing on AEW social media properties starting an hour earlier at 7PM ET.