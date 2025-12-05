John Cena’s final opponent

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
172

Gunther is able to beat LA Knight via submission. Gunther worked on Knight’s neck during the match and used a version of an STF to win. He goes to make Cena tap.

Cena vs Gunther, Cena’s last match on Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th.

