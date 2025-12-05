John Cena’s final opponent

Gunther is able to beat LA Knight via submission. Gunther worked on Knight’s neck during the match and used a version of an STF to win. He goes to make Cena tap.

Cena vs Gunther, Cena’s last match on Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th.

John Cena will be facing Gunther in his final match NEXT WEEK at #SNME! pic.twitter.com/dVWN0CfKuM — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2025