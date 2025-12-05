John Cena and Nikki Bella notes

– Nikki Bella reflected on her WWE Survivor Series match with Stephanie Vaquer, acknowledging the challenges of their placement on the card. “I knew where we were at on the card. We were in the difficult spot. We weren’t going to have a lot of time, and we had to tell a specific story.” She shared the importance of portraying her heel character, noting that WWE wanted “super heelish” energy, especially since casual viewers might not have recognized her turn: “If you didn’t watch the past few weeks, you would have no idea that I was a heel. They were afraid that I might go out and be a babyface.”

Nikki explained that her heel persona had not been fully active since before her neck injury, making this performance a significant return: “I haven’t been heel Nikki since before I broke my neck and I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m doing all these things in the moment live.’” She emphasized confidence and presence as key, saying, “We’re doing bad bitch energy. At the end of the day, it’s all about confidence and when your music hits, you’re going to go out there and have all that confidence. You’re going to be this person and that’ll get you into that moment. Go as slow as you want doing your walk. You own it.”

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show

– John Cena remembers when WWE could barely sell 500 tickets and had to give out 700 for free.

John Cena remembers when WWE could barely sell 500 tickets and had to give out 700 for free. “We had 1,200 people, not 1,200 tickets sold, only 500 sold, but 1,200 in the building.” “Now, WWE is selling seats that don’t even have a ring-view. People watch on a monitor.” pic.twitter.com/d6fo1yBy7Y — Stanley Graps (@stanleygraps) December 5, 2025