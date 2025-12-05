Cena on Vince: “I love him and I know how much he loves the business” (video)

“I never wanted Vince to go because i love him” – John Cena on if he ever thought he would see WWE thrive without Vince McMahon in charge. (The Ringer) pic.twitter.com/kJYQCMs8k1 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 5, 2025

John Cena believes that Vince McMahon can “still offer things” to the wrestling business and Says he “never wanted Vince to go.”

“Of all the things he did and of all the things he taught me, one piece that was very important is that no one is irreplaceable. That’s the truth. The one thing that needs to stand firm is the consumer’s belief in what we do. Vince has so much knowledge. I think what’s happened is unfortunate because you have this individual with so much depth of field who can still offer things, and we no longer can pull from that well, but it doesn’t mean we don’t have able-bodied folks who can’t put on creative programming.

“I never wanted Vince to go because I love him and I know how much he loves the business, but he taught me, ‘We’re all going to go. All of us.’ He not only taught me through the saying, but his actions. I was there the day he fired Stone Cold. Missed a date, gotta go. Biggest attraction. ‘I gotta let people know this isn’t okay.’ Things happen, we gotta let people know this isn’t okay. ‘It’s time for you to go.’ Everybody goes.”

