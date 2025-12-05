Card for tonight’s TNA Final Revolution PPV

Tonight’s TNA Final Revolution match card:
• Frankie Kazarian (C) vs JDC – TNA World Title
• Lei Ying Lee (C) vs Xia Brookside – TNA Knockouts World Title
• The Hardys (C) vs Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe – TNA Tag Team Titles
• Steve Maclin (C) vs Stacks – TNA International Title
• Mike Santana vs Charlie Dempsey
• Leon Slater (C) vs AJ Francis – X Division Title
• Matt Cardona vs Mance Warner – Street Fight
• The Rascalz vs Order 4
• The IInspiration (C) vs Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford – TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles
• Cedric Alexander vs Eric Young on the countdown to Final Revolution
