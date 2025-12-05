Card for tonight’s TNA Final Revolution PPV

Tonight’s TNA Final Revolution match card:

• Frankie Kazarian (C) vs JDC – TNA World Title

• Lei Ying Lee (C) vs Xia Brookside – TNA Knockouts World Title

• The Hardys (C) vs Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe – TNA Tag Team Titles

• Steve Maclin (C) vs Stacks – TNA International Title

• Mike Santana vs Charlie Dempsey

• Leon Slater (C) vs AJ Francis – X Division Title

• Matt Cardona vs Mance Warner – Street Fight

• The Rascalz vs Order 4

• The IInspiration (C) vs Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford – TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

• Cedric Alexander vs Eric Young on the countdown to Final Revolution

BREAKING: @TheLeiYingLee will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @XiaBrookside at #TNAFinalResolution — LIVE THIS FRIDAY December 5 at 9PM ET on TNA+!

TNA returns to the El Paso County Coliseum December 5, 6 & 7 for our final events of 2025.

