WWE News and Notes

– There are some officials within WWE who don’t love the idea of GUNTHER being John Cena’s final opponent and retiring him. (source: WrestleVotes)

– Cena’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

– Chris Jericho (via Tim Weisberg on WBSM) says we’ll see him in a wrestling ring somewhere in 2026:

“I’m not done yet — We’ll see where I end up. I’m pretty sure you’ll see me in 2026 in a wrestling ring somewhere.”

– Reported WrestleMania 42 plans, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

• Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Title

• CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for World Heavyweight Title