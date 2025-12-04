Video: John Cena says original SNME idea was for a two hour tribute

John Cena revealed that WWE wanted Saturday Night’s Main Event to be a full two-hour tribute show for him, but he pushed for the spotlight to also go to NXT and minor league talents as his way of giving back to the business. A true class act pic.twitter.com/xjBDP0f39U — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) December 4, 2025

John Cena says that his upcoming appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event is all about shining a light on WWE’s next generation. Cena explained that he personally pushed for the show to focus less on nostalgia and more on elevating tomorrow’s stars. “I actually suggested, instead of a tribute and spending the whole show based around the past, I wanted to have my final match… and then dedicate the rest of the show to the future.”

He noted that fans will still get his official final in-ring performance on December 13th, but the bigger theme of the event is pairing established names with rising prospects. Cena compared the concept to how he debuted answering Kurt Angle’s open challenge, saying, “The way I came into the business… me no name came walking out there and that was the start of this crazy ride.”

With that in mind, Cena wants to create that same opportunity for others. “23 years later I kind of wanted to return the favor and you’re gonna see technically some ‘minor leaguers’ step up to the plate and see if they can make an impact.” He added that giving much of the show’s spotlight to WWE’s future feels like the right way to close his career, saying he’s “really excited about that.”

(Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live)