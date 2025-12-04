Triple H wishes Jelly Roll happy birthday, update on Queen Aminata, and today’s birthdays

Triple H via X:

– Happy Birthday to Viktor, Sylvester Terkay, Brooke Tessmacher (Brooke Adams) & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. today:

Tony Khan has announced Queen Aminata has been forced to give up her semi-final spot in the Ring of Honor Women’s Pure Championship Tournament. Aminata suffered an injury last month and was removed from Women’s Blood and Guts. Unfortunately she is still not cleared to compete.

