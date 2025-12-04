TNA President Carlos Silva explains in what way WWE helped in AMC deal

TNA President Carlos Silva said that while WWE helped in getting TNA a new television deal through their partnership with NXT, the company was not actively involved in negotiations with AMC.

Silva, speaking to The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, said that TNA did the negotiations with AMC along with Creative Artists Agency who handled all the technical details.

“No, we did all the negotiations ourselves with me leading the charge on the TNA side, and then Creative Artists Agency leading the charge as our representative and our partner on the deal,” he said.

Silva noted that WWE are very important partners to them and they were in the loop throughout the whole process and knew what was coming before anyone else did.

“But no, they’ve got their own deals. They’re very busy with their deals. So they let us go out and cut a deal and get on a major network. And I think they’re happy for us. And we were happy with the way it went,” he continued.

Financial terms or length of the new deal were not revealed.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996