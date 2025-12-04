Ricochet to defend AEW National title at ROH Final Battle

New AEW National champion Ricochet will be making his first title defense at the upcoming ROH Final Battle streaming special this Friday night.

Ricochet, who won the title in a Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear last month, will be defending his belt against former ROH World champion Dalton Castle.

It is one of eight, currently, matches on the Final Battle card which will also feature Mercedes Mone’s debut for ROH, defending her ROH Women’s TV title.

The show takes place on December 5 live from Cleveland, Ohio and airs on WatchROH.com.

Friday, 12/5@GalaxyConCMH

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT#ROHFinalBattle@AEW National Title@KingRicochet vs. @theDALTONcastle The first AEW Championship ever on an ROH PPV will be defended, as the champ Ricochet will face the challenger Dalton Castle at Final Battle! pic.twitter.com/XAPLsIp5Mf — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 3, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996