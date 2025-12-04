Ricochet to defend AEW National title at ROH Final Battle

New AEW National champion Ricochet will be making his first title defense at the upcoming ROH Final Battle streaming special this Friday night.

Ricochet, who won the title in a Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear last month, will be defending his belt against former ROH World champion Dalton Castle.

It is one of eight, currently, matches on the Final Battle card which will also feature Mercedes Mone’s debut for ROH, defending her ROH Women’s TV title.

The show takes place on December 5 live from Cleveland, Ohio and airs on WatchROH.com.

