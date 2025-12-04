Notes on Dustin Rhodes, Marc Mero, Matt Morgan, and Swerve Strickland

– Dustin Rhodes via X:
thank you Dustin grateful for you https://t.co/vn6nUwlRQo
— REBEL (@RebelTanea) December 4, 2025
– Congratulations to Marc Mero:
Very happy for you Marc! Congratulations!!! https://t.co/G2rl7mb03o
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 4, 2025
– Matt Morgan posted:
What a massive honor!! Looking forward to attending this Hall of Fame induction this Friday back in Connecticut! ￼
Lord only knows where I’d be without the very important mentorship I received and learning a strong work ethic from my Boys & Girls Club as a little boy & young… pic.twitter.com/uCcPGjSFob
— Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) December 3, 2025
– Swerve Strickland walked the red carpet at The Root 100 Gala on Wednesday night, mingling with a stellar lineup of gamechangers, cultural icons, and political powerhouses, including Gayle King:
WHOSE HOUSE?!@swerveconfident was on the red carpet @TheRoot 100 Gala on Wednesday night, rubbing elbows with a stellar lineup of gamechangers, cultural icons, and political powerhouses, including @GayleKing! pic.twitter.com/mYTUzLO625
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2025