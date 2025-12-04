Nick Khan says WWE is honored to have Brock Lesnar back (video), Mercedes Moné vs. Rhio

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
182

– WWE says they’re “honored to have [Brock Lesnar] back,” according to Nick Khan. He raved about Brock, saying that “when he walks into a room, he looks and usually is the baddest dude on the planet,” and that his presence is just as imposing as ever. Khan also praised how easy Brock is to work with, calling him “a gem to work with. Easy. As long as he knows things in advance, there are no issues.”
Khan wrapped it up by sharing his own excitement, saying “I’m happy he’s here, and I hope you enjoyed the WarGames match he was in.”

(Source: The Daniel Cormier Show)

Mercedes Moné defends the Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Rhio on December 14th at RevPro Uprising:

